Isolated Thunderstorms Today Ahead of Cooler Air

It’s another day of steam heat in southern New England, with near-record highs and mid-summer stuffy air.

If you’re not a fan of the extreme heat, relief is coming your way. However, we won’t see it arrive until tonight. That means a heat index in the upper 90s this afternoon.

Relief is coming in the form of a cold front.

As that front approaches southern New England it may spark some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could pack a punch–potentially turning severe with strong wind gusts, lightning, downpours and even hail.

You’ll want to keep an eye to the sky and the link to our interactive radar handy if you have plans to be outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Once the front clears southern New England, the humidity will start to drop. As the drier air takes over, our dew point will fall to much more comfortable levels by dawn. Any time the dew point is below 60°, the air is pretty comfortable.

In addition, the cold front will bring in a cooler air mass. Our temperatures will go from the 90°s today, to near 80 on Wednesday afternoon.

From Wednesday night to Saturday a period of slightly below normal temperatures (highs near 70) is expected.