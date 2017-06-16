Flash Flood Advisory Until Late Evening

From Tony Petrarca and Pete Mangione

Some very heavy rain came through this afternoon through early this evening leading to reports of street flooding, even on some of the major highways. As of 750PM significant flooding 95 north at Thurbers Ave curve

Major street flooding on Thurbers Avenue Curve/ 95 North Far Left Lane Impassable — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) June 16, 2017

Thurbers Ave Route 95 North (Exit 18) earlier this evening

Wilbur Ave Cranston earlier this evening

A Flash Flood Advisory is in effect until 9:45PM. Some of the high resolution data shows that there will be some lulls in the heavy rain later tonight.

The chance for downpours and showers continues overnight into Saturday morning.

While most of Saturday afternoon will likely be rain-free, a downpour or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. -Pete Mangione and Tony Petrarca