Dense Fog Advisory into Sunday Morning

Visibility has been dropping to 1/2 mile or less near the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. Expect fog to reduce visibility on area roads to less than 1/4 mile overnight, especially late in the night and near the coastline. Please drive slowly and extra carefully.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
