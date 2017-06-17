Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Dense Fog Advisory into Sunday Morning

Visibility has been dropping to 1/2 mile or less near the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.  Expect fog to reduce visibility on area roads to less than 1/4 mile overnight, especially late in the night and near the coastline.  Please drive slowly and extra carefully.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

 

 

