Humid Weekend, Few Showers Possible

It’s not looking like a beautiful, dry, completely sunny weekend, but at least there will be some rain-free time. Clouds and fog will hang tough early, especially along the coast. However, a few breaks of sun are possible, especially into the later part of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s inland, low to mid 70s along the south coast. A shower, downpour, or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but anything that pops up should be brief. When we have higher humidity with a stalled front (as we do today), it’s always something that needs to be watched carefully as downpours or thunderstorms can form quickly without much warning.

Father’s Day will get off to a slow start with fog, clouds, and even the chance of some drizzle in the morning. By the afternoon, some breaks in the clouds should develop giving us highs near 80…although the coast will likely stay in the 70s with a stiff breeze. Sunday will be a little stickier than Saturday with dew points climbing in the upper 60s to around 70.

Monday will be humid with some morning fog likely; there will a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most of the action should stay to our west which is good news for the CVS Charity Classic in Barrington.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Tuesday; and some of these storms could be severe.

Stay tuned and have a great weekend! -Pete Mangione