Muggy Father’s Day, Slight Chance Afternoon T-Storm/Downpour

Happy Father’s Day! After morning fog with scattered showers and downpours, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon. It may take until late afternoon to see some breaks in the clouds, and portions of the south coast will likely stay stuck in the clouds most of the day. There is a chance of a few additional downpours or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs should make it to around 80 inland, low to mid 70s along the south coast.

It will be muggy and breezy this afternoon, so keep this in mind if you are headed to the CVS Charity Classic Pro AM in Barrington. Some of those drives hit from south to north might get a little extra distance! Also, the breezes might not feel so bad in the muggy air.

On Monday, there will be chance of showers and thunderstorms, but they should hold off until the evening. That is good news for day number 2 at the CVS Charity Classic; ahead of the rain, it will be muggy with some hazy sun. A few of the storms could be strong Monday night with gusty winds and the potential for heavy downpours. However, the best chance of flooding will be in western Massachusetts and Connecticut where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Monday afternoon into Monday night.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning with lightning and localized street flooding being the primary threat.

While a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon, the bulk of the rain should fall early in the morning. Have a good Father’s Day!