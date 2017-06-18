Tracking Likely Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night

There will likely be some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms JUST to our west on Monday and Monday evening. These storms have the potential of damaging winds and of course dangerous lightning. There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect just over the Rhode Island Massachusetts northern border. At this point, data suggest that the daytime hours of Monday will stay dry, and then showers and thunderstorms will likely roll through Monday evening into Tuesday morning. It looks like they will not be quite as strong once they make it to our viewing area, partly because if they come through after sunset, they loose some of the surface heat which can fuel thunderstorms. That being said, even a non-severe thunderstorm can have dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. We will be keeping a close eye on this tonight and into Monday morning. -Pete Mangione

