Downpours and Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Morning

There is a slight risk of severe weather today with damaging thunderstorm winds and even a slight chance of a tornado. The most likely scenario is that we get some heavy downpours and lightning without the severe weather; but it’s a situation we will be watching carefully.

Localized street flooding is possible with rainfall rates of over 1-2” per hour possible. The good news? The shower/storm threat should be over by the early afternoon. The humidity will also be dropping so it should be comfortable for Water Fire and those early evening BBQs!

Sunday looks good with low to mid 80s with fairly comfortable humidity levels. –Pete Mangione

