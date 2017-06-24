Nice Saturday Afternoon and Sunday, High Surf Advisory South Coast

As a cold front sweeps by, there is a slight chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm through the early afternoon.Some strong gusts are possible with this final round.

Some sun and lower humidity is on the way this afternoon and evening. Winds from the west northwest will pick up a bit behind the front, so some gusts of around 20 to 25 mph are possible from the middle to the later part of the afternoon.

It should be very comfortable for those late afternoon BBQs and especially WaterFire tonight. At around 8:30PM in Providence, temperatures should be in the upper 70s and dew points should be in the upper 50s. Dew points in the 50s are MUCH more comfortable than the dew points in the 70s that we had on Saturday morning.

If you are heading to the beach this afternoon, there is a potential of dangerous rip currents; a high surf advisory is in effect until 8PM.

Sunday looks like a winner with highs in the mid 80s and comfortable humidity levels. There could be some pop up showers in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but the chance of the showers reaching our viewing area looks low. Have a good weekend! –Pete Mangione