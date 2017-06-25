Pinpointing Your Sunday’s Weather

We are looking at a beautiful Sunday! The humidity levels are much lower and our skies will stay (mostly) dry today. We’ll have lots of sunshine, too.

The day started out on a beautiful note with plenty of sunshine. Sunrise in Narragansett was at 5:12AM.

Winds today will turn into the south, so coastal communities will stay a little cooler than inland areas. Expect high temperatures in the 70s from Westerly to Tiverton.

Communities away from the influence of the water will see temperatures in the low 80s today. While we’ll have a ton of sun today, some extra clouds will pop up during the afternoon/evening. These clouds may spit out a sprinkle or brief shower inland, but 99% of the day will be dry.

A little disturbance traveling over our heads may scare up a few rain drops, but the chances are low that you’ll see any of them.

In Southeast Massachusetts, from Attleboro to New Bedford temperatures will hit the low 80s with lots of sun. At the beaches along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, air temperatures will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo