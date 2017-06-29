Warm and Humid Weekend Ahead

After a break from the muggy air most of this week, the heat and humidity returns heading into the weekend.

We’re tracking a warm front that will lift north of southern New England tonight.

South of the front, a warm and muggy air mass will be unleashed. Both dewpoints and temperatures will climb to uncomfortable levels starting Friday afternoon and lasting into Monday.

Dewpoints are a way to measure moisture in the atmosphere and can also give us a feel for how comfortable the air feels. Once the dewpoint climbs above 60F the air has an increasingly muggy feel, and dewpoints above 70F feel “oppressive”.

The high humidity will also make us prone to nighttime and morning fog at the coast. That will tend to slowly thin out by late morning or early afternoon.

Beach/Bay Conditions

In addition to the heat and humidity, we’ll be watching for a few showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night into Sunday.

Here’s the set-up:

A cold front will slowly move into New England Saturday night and Sunday,bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. While they won’t last all day, we could see a passing shower or thunderstorm through the day on Sunday.

Behind the front, drier air will press southward, bringing some relief from the humidity, especially for Independence Day.

Early call for the forecast for evening fireworks on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday is for dry skies and warm temperatures. You can get a complete list of when our local cities and towns have their fireworks displays on our 4TH of July Events page