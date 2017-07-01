Humid Start to Weekend, Scattered Showers/T-Storms Tonight

The humidity stays with us on Saturday with low to mid 80s inland and mid 70s at the coast. The main reason the coast will be cooler into the afternoon is the cooler southerly breeze (10-15 with some gusts up to 25 mph). Expect a mix of sun and clouds, although some low clouds and fog may return to the south coast and beaches by the afternoon and evening.

After some morning scattered showers, there is a chance of severe thunderstorms to our west which will likely weaken this evening and tonight (8PM to 12AM) as they approach our area. That being said, even non-severe thunderstorms have lightning which can obviously be dangerous. Some showers and downpours are also possible. If you are attending the PawSox game and Fireworks at McCoy tonight, there could be a few interruptions toward the end of the game or firework time, but we are not expecting a washout. Stay tuned and we will keep you updated on the game/fireworks status. A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight.

After some potential morning fog and pre-dawn showers, Sunday looks like a winner with mostly sunny skies. Humidity won’t be completely gone, but it will be lower than Saturday with dew points dropping to the low to mid 60s (compared to around 70 on Saturday). Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, even the coast should sneak into the low 80s.

Humidity drops even more on Monday and Tuesday with dew points dropping into the upper 50s to 60 with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Monday evening. Tuesday (the 4th of July) looks great with highs in the lows 80s and mostly clear skies by the evening for the fireworks.

Don’t forget to check out our website to see where and when all of the fireworks are happening as we head into the 4th!

Have a great weekend! -Pete Mangione