Sunday’s Fireworks Futurecast — Town by Town

We LOVE to pinpoint the forecast for you, and there’s no better time to do that than on a busy holiday weekend. If you’re going to the fireworks displays this evening, the weather looks good!

Jamestown, Smithfield, Block Island and Pawtucket (at McCoy Stadium) all have fireworks scheduled for this evening. Skies should be mainly clear to partly cloudy over the mainland, but some low clouds are possible over Block Island.

The sky conditions should be fine in all four locations this evening. There will be less humidity in Smithfield and Pawtucket than on on Block Island at Crescent Beach and in Jamestown at East Ferry Beach. So it could ‘feel’ a little cooler at McCoy Stadium and at Bryant University (where the Smithfield fireworks will be set off). Don’t forget the bug spray!

It’ll be a nice summer night everywhere else. Temperatures will be falling through the 80s and 70s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo