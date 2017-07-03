A Sparkling 4th of July Futurecast

Unless you absolutely love hot and humid weather, the weather on the 4th of July will be absolutely perfect. Whether you are headed to a parade, the beach or a BBQ, the weather will cooperate!

In southern Rhode Island, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Winds during the morning will be from the north, but will become more southerly in the afternoon.

At the beaches, there will be lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Make sure you apply the sunscreen because there will be a short amount of safe sun time.

In central and northern Rhode Island, temperatures will hit the low 80s with abundant sunshine. The Providence area will have highs around 83 with low humidity and dry skies. Glocester will have highs around 80, so there will be nice weather for the Ancients and Horribles Parade in the town.

Weather for the big parade in Bristol looks great for spectators and participants. Temperatures should stay in the 70s into the early afternoon with low humidity.

Bristol County in Massachusetts will also get some perfect July 4th weather. Highs inland will be in the low 80s, but communities near the south shore will have highs in the upper 70s.

At night, we will have more great fireworks weather! Temperatures will be falling through the 70s and into the upper 60s.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo