Monday’s Fireworks Forecast, Town-by-Town

So far so good this year with the fireworks displays! The weather was great Saturday and Sunday night for fireworks and outdoor concerts. There are eleven local communities scheduled to celebrate the 4th with concerts and fireworks this evening, and we are expecting more nice weather this evening.

Skies should be dry this evening with mainly clear skies.

From Attleboro to East Providence to Bristol, we are looking at very comfortable weather. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. In addition, the humidity levels will be dropping through the evening from north to south.

Other communities celebrating the 4th include North Providence, Scituate and Warwick. So, folks at Governor Notte Park, in Hope Village and at Oakland Beach will all be under moonlit skies with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

If you’re not watching fireworks tonight, but plan on spending the evening out of doors, the weather looks great everywhere. Here’s the forecast for Providence…

Have a safe and fun evening! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo