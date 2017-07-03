Warm Day, Nice Evening for Fireworks

We are very fortunate to have a nice stretch of weather as we head into the 4th of July! Today (Monday) will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland.

The coast will be warm as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezes will be out of the west-southwest at 10-15 mph during the afternoon, with some gusts around 25 mph possible. So you may have to anchor down the napkins if you are setting up for a BBQ late afternoon, but the breezes may feel kind of nice in the warm weather!

The humidity will taper off into the afternoon, but the humidity drops ever more for Tuesday. This is great news if you are headed to the 4th of July parade in Bristol!

Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s around the time when fireworks get started this evening. Below is a list of cities/towns which will be having fireworks on Monday evening.

Keep in mind, the above list does not show all of the fireworks going on tonight; click here for a complete listing of cities/towns.

As mentioned before, the weather is looking great for the 4th of July. In Providence, highs should reach the low 80s.

In Bristol for the parade, expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Temperatures should be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies for fireworks on Tuesday night. Enjoy! –Pete Mangione