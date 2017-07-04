BBQs, Parades, Fireworks All Looking Great

Three years ago, the leftovers from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Arthur delivered one of the worst days of weather on the 4th of July. Today, we will have one of the best days of weather on the 4th! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s inland, with upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

And of course, the will translate to great weather at the parade in Bristol!

Not only will be temperatures be cooler than yesterday, the humidity will also be lower making it feel quite pleasant. Winds will be clam to start the day, then will likely shift from the south-southwest during the day at around 5-15 mph along the coast. Overall, it will not as breezy as yesterday at your BBQ’s and cookouts.

It still looks like fine fireworks weather tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 70s. This is great news if you are heading to India Point Park in Providence or any of the other firework locations.

The list above does not include all of the cities/towns with fireworks tonight, but you can see a full list right here on our website!

Have a great 4th of July! –Pete Mangione