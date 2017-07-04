Tuesday’s Fireworks Futurecast, Town-by-Town

Tonight’s the grand-finale of all the 4th of July fireworks displays in the area, and tonight the big cities have their shows. Providence, Fall River and New Bedford all are scheduled to have fireworks this evening, and the weather looks great.

Some afternoon puffy clouds will melt away this evening, leaving mainly clear skies here in Southern New England.

For the 4th straight night of fireworks, we will be rain-free! Temperatures this evening will be cooling off quickly. It wouldn’t hurt to make sure you have a jacket/fleece with you while heading out.

Temperatures in Providence will drop through the 70s and 60s, but outside the cities, temperatures will cool off at an even quicker pace….many towns will drop into the mid 60s by fireworks time.

There are 10 fireworks displays in our local area tonight. Expect temperatures in Bellingham, Fall River and Lincoln to be in the upper 60s at the start, but will cool off into the mid 60s by 10PM. Along the coastline, temps will be a little cooler.

On Aquidneck Island, there are two displays tonight…in Newport and in Portsmouth. The weather looks fine in both those communities with temperatures in the mid 60s under mainly clear skies. In Providence, at India Point, expect mainly clear skies with temps in the upper 60s. In South County, we’ll have temperatures also in the mid to upper 60s with starlit skies.

Enjoy and have a happy and safe 4th!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo