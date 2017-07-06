We are expecting a period of heavy rain in a short period of time on Friday, and that could lead to some flash flooding — quick rise in waters, especially on area streets/streams. Please keep in mind that it is possible that this heavy rain doesn’t quite work its way into our area, as it could stay offshore. However, the potential is there for very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Some rainfall amounts could be between 1 and 2″, but the rain could be coming down so heavily (possibly at the rate of 1-2″ per hour) that we could see flash flooding. At this point in time, it’s hard to say exactly where the heaviest of the rain will fall, but if the axis of heavy rain sets up over urban areas (Providence metro, Fall River and/or New Bedford) we could see dangerous street flooding. Remember, NEVER crossed a flooded roadway. Turn around and find an alternate route.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Friday. This means that there is the potential for flash flooding. All of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts including the Cape/Islands are under the Flash Flood Watch from 8AM to 5PM Friday; although it looks like the heaviest of the rain will fall during the morning into the early afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo