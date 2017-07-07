Heavy Showers, Possible Flash Flooding Today

We remain under a Pinpoint Weather Alert as we track numerous heavy showers through the day. A flash flood watch continues for southeastern New England until 5pm. A “Watch” means there is the potential for flash flooding.

Showers were already on-going at dawn, with the rain continuing to overspread southern New England through the morning. The heaviest of the rain will fall from 9am to 2pm, with the rain ending between 3-6pm.

An area of low pressure will skirt by southern New England, bringing a surge of very moist air. This will make us prone to torrential downpours.

Looking at a forecasting tool called precipitable water, we can see it soar to over 2″ along the coast. This is the area that will be most prone to flash flooding.

Communities that are prone to street and poor drainage flooding in heavy rain events (Fall River, New Bedford, etc), you’ll need to closely monitor the situation.

Some uncertainty in the forecast remains…. there will be a narrow band of torrential rain. The latest HRRR model shows the band setting up just to the south of RI. If that bands stays off-shore, then we’ll see no big problems through the day. However, if that band ends up shifting a bit further north, than flash flooding would be an issue. As this is a developing situation, we’ll continue to monitor radar trends through the day.

Here’s a look at the HRRR model which shows the heavier rain developing along the coast by mid-morning and spreading inland for mid-day.

By late afternoon and evening, the rain is exiting, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for evening and nighttime plans.

High humidity overnight, combined with the damp ground will allow for patchy fog to develop.

In addition to morning fog on Saturday, we’ll also have a risk for a passing shower or thunderstorm ahead of an approaching cool front.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas away from the coast under a marginal risk for severe storms, with heavy rain, strong winds and small hail possible.

Once the cold front clears the coast on Saturday evening the humidity will start to drop. We have a beautiful summer day on the way for Sunday: warm sun and low humidity!