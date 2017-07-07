Not a Washout But Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Saturday will NOT be a day like Friday, so you don’t have to plan on it being a rainy day. However, there will be a chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm. The most likely time to get a shower or thunderstorm would be during the mid morning into the afternoon.

Damaging wind gusts are possible if these storms materialize. Therefore, Saturday will be a good day to keep an eye to the sky and also keep an eye on RADAR with our Pinpoint Weather App.

Saturday will also be quite humid with dew points running the upper 60s. Because there will be so much moisture in the air, there will likely be some patchy fog in the morning, some of it could be dense. By the afternoon, it will feel a little sticky during those times of partly sunny skies. Inland temperatures should be able to make the mid 80s while the coast will be in the upper 70s to around 80. The coast will be a little cooler because of the breezes out of the southwest (10-20 mph with a few gusts around 25 mph).

A cold front moving through late Saturday will knock dew points back into the upper 50s to around 60 by Sunday. So Sunday looks great with sunny skies, mid 80s, and tolerable humidity. (It should be a great beach day too!) -Pete Mangione