Rain Ends This Evening, A Strong T-Storm Possible Saturday

While the worst of the flooding stayed to our south and out towards Cape Cod, most of us still had a pretty good soaking today! There were some reports of street flooding including in West Warwick at Providence and Newell streets.

We will put up some rainfall amounts in the next blog but this blog will have to be brief because I have to get ready to go on the air in a bit. Most of the rain should be over by around 5-6 p.m. if not a little sooner. It’s even possible we see the sun set tonight, especially in western Rhode Island!

Here is a look at the rest of the night and Saturday from Michelle…..

High humidity overnight, combined with the damp ground will allow for patchy fog to develop. In addition to morning fog on Saturday, we’ll also have a risk for a passing shower or thunderstorm ahead of an approaching cool front. The Storm Prediction Center has areas away from the coast under a marginal risk for severe storms, with heavy rain, strong winds and small hail possible.

Once the cold front clears the coast on Saturday evening the humidity will start to drop. We have a beautiful summer day on the way for Sunday: warm sun and low humidity! – The Pinpoint Weather Team