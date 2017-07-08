Chance of Strong T-Storm, But Lots of Dry Time

Some new information coming in today pushes the timing back of the storms a bit. Last night, it appeared the most likely time for showers and thunderstorms would be from late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Now it looks like the timing will be from the afternoon to the evening. While the south coast has a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, the best chance will be to the north and west of Providence.

As we mentioned before, IF these storms materialize, damaging winds, hail, and downpours are all potentially in the cards. By 8 or 9PM, any storms that manage to form should fizzle so WaterFire looks good, but we will keep an eye on this as there still could be a lingering shower or thunderstorm nearby.

All this being said, most of the day will be rain-free and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s inland…upper 70s to around 80 at the south coast.

It’s not an A+ beach day but it won’t be a bad one either. Some low clouds and fog are possible at times, but some sun should be able to mix in as well. Breezes will likely pick up, especially at the beach, during the afternoon from the southwest at 10-15 mph with some gusts around 25 mph possible. These breezes will likely pull beach temperatures back into the low to mid 70s by the middle to the later part of the afternoon.

Sunday looks great as humidity drops a bit with temperatures in the low to mid 80s! -Pete Mangione