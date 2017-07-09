Great End to Weekend, Few Wrinkles This Week

With highs in the mid 80s today, temperatures will be similar to Saturday.

However, it will feel a little more comfortable because the humidity will be lower. Instead of dew points in the upper 60s to 70, dew points should be in the 50s for most of the day.

The south coast and beaches should reach highs in the low 80s, although temperatures may go back into the upper 70s at times during the afternoon as the westerly breezes bend a little from the west-southwest. Overall, it’s a great beach day!

If you are heading to the PawSox game, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the game. While lower humidity will make it more comfortable, it will still feel warm if you are sitting in a part of the stadium that is not protected by any shade.

Monday will be a warm day and a tad more humid, but you will really notice the return of the humidity on Tuesday. There will also be the chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

It stays muggy and unsettled through the middle of the week with the chance of showers, although it does not look like any of the days are washouts.

Have a great Sunday! Pete Mangione