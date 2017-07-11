Another Round of Storms Possible Late Today

It’s been a stormy start to the morning with numerous showers bringing heavy rain and embedded thunder. We’ll call it “round 1”. There could be another round later today.

The morning rain has already filled rain gauges… especially in central RI and northern Bristol County, MA with more than 1″ of rain.

Additional heavy rain will be one of the concerns with any showers and storms that develop this afternoon. We’ll also have to monitor potential severe storms, with damaging wind gusts and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern New England under a “Marginal Risk” of severe storms today.

Whether there are more thunderstorms, and potentially severe ones, will hinge on how much sun we see. If the clouds linger, then storms will have less energy and instability to work with. While more sunshine would help to fuel thunderstorm development.

We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

It looks like this will be the start of a more active stretch of weather, at least through Friday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with more widespread, chilly rain expected on Friday.

Right now, it looks like most (if not all) of the weekend will be dry.