Flash Flood Watch Until 9PM

As we have been mentioning yesterday and this morning, there is a potential of some downpours and thunderstorms today which could lead to localized street flooding. Again I want to stress the word potential because there is no guarantee that everyone will be affected by flooding.

One of the concerns we have is that there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, and the winds that tend to “steer” storms are not all that strong. This means we could have a situation in which a downpour sets up, doesn’t move very quickly, and soaks one area for an extended period of time.

We will be keeping an eye on Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 today and keep you updated. -Pete Mangione