Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood for Southern New England until 8 p.m. tonight.

Storms are expected to move through our area this afternoon, which have the potential for torrential downpours in some areas. These storms have the potential to produce 1-2″ of rain per hour with some areas seeing storm totals of up 3-4″.

Rainfall rates of this amount could cause localized street and poor drainage flooding. Similar to yesterday, storms will be hit-or-miss, so some areas will be impacted while others may see little to no rainfall. Remember a flash flood “watch” means that flooding is possible.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center is considering putting RI and CT under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. We’ll keep you updated, but here’s the area that’s being monitored.