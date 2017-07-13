Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Pinpoint Weather Blog | WPRI.com Blogs

Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Evening

By under

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued »

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood for Southern New England until 8 p.m. tonight.

Storms are expected to move through our area this afternoon, which have the potential for torrential downpours in some areas. These storms have the potential to produce 1-2″ of rain per hour with some areas seeing storm totals of up 3-4″.

Rainfall rates of this amount could cause localized street and poor drainage flooding.  Similar to yesterday, storms will be hit-or-miss, so some areas will be impacted while others may see little to no rainfall.  Remember a flash flood “watch” means that flooding is possible.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center is considering putting RI and CT under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.  We’ll keep you updated, but here’s the area that’s being monitored.

Know Before You Go: Latest 7 Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts

Comments are closed.