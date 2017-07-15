Getting Back to Summer This Weekend

After a record setting Friday (coldest high temperature for July 14 ever at 68°), summer returns this weekend! It will be a gradual process with high temperatures likely not arriving until the middle to the later part of the afternoon. Highs should make it into the mid 70s to around 80 inland with mid 70s at the south coast.

While an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, most of the day will be rain free. The most likely time to get a thunderstorm would be from about 3PM to 6PM.

However, IF these showers/storms do materialize, they will be very brief (10-20 minutes). So whatever outdoor activity you are doing will not be interrupted very long.

Sunday looks like a winner with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s inland…upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

Let’s Talk Humidity

Saturday turns muggy by the afternoon with dew points going back into the upper 60s. On Sunday humidity may be a little lower, but it’s not completely gone with dew points still in the mid 60s. A serious case of the muggies may return by mid week.

Have a good day! –Pete Mangione