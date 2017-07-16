Warm End to Weekend, Humidity/Showers This Week

If you are looking for the warm, summer weather, today is your day! Sunday will be warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will start from the north and then shift around from the south by the afternoon. So although we will get some sea breezes, they don’t look all that strong which should allow afternoon beach temperatures to stay in the upper 70s to around 80. There may also be some fair weather cumulus clouds that develop in spots along a sea breeze boundary.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase this week, especially Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. You will also notice the heat and humidity building this week; high temperatures could reach the upper 80s or low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Dew points mid-week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

You combine the humidity with the warm temperatures mid-week and it’s won’t take that much activity to break a sweat!

There is big question mark on Thursday and Friday; some of the computer models bring a front through leaving dry and pleasant air in its wake by late Friday and Saturday. Other models hang up the front and keep in the humidity Friday. There does seem to be some general agreement that humidity won’t be quite as high Saturday.

Enjoy your Sunday! –Pete Mangione