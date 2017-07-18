Shower, Isolated T’storms into the Early Evening

We’re tracking some showers and t’storms moving across northeast Connecticut (as of 4:15PM). These storms will track across northern Rhode Island through 6PM. Lightning and heavy rain are the primary threats, but some strong wind gusts are possible. Small hail is not out of the question either. Remember, if you hear thunder, it’s time to go indoors.

After 6PM, these storms should weaken. Expect low clouds and fog through the night with muggy conditions.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo