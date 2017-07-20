Heat Advisory This Afternoon

We have another hot and humid day on the way. Like Wednesday, the heat index this afternoon will soar back to the mid-90s away from the coast. That has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “heat advisory” for most of RI and southeastern MA from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. today.

Here’s a look at projected temperatures by lunchtime.

As the afternoon wears on, a sea breeze will develop and keep the coast more comfortable than inland spots, which will climb to near 90° for a second straight day.

It will still be quite warm in the early evening.

Combine the above temperatures with high humidity and the result will be a “feel like” temperature in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the National Weather Service definition of a Heat Advisory.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.