Heat Advisory This Afternoon

We have another hot and humid day on the way. Like Wednesday, the heat index this afternoon will soar back to the mid-90s away from the coast. That has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “heat advisory” for most of RI and southeastern MA from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. today.
Here’s a look at projected temperatures by lunchtime.
As the afternoon wears on, a sea breeze will develop and keep the coast more comfortable than inland spots, which will climb to near 90° for a second straight day.
It will still be quite warm in the early evening.
Combine the above temperatures with high humidity and the result will be a “feel like” temperature in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon.
SUMMER THREATS: Standards for issuing head advisories updated » | Summer Resource Guide » | Coping with Extreme Heat »
Here’s a look at the National Weather Service definition of a Heat Advisory.
