First Heat Wave of Year, Big Change By Sunday

As of Friday afternoon, a high of 90° was reached at TF Green airport giving us our first heat wave of the year!

If you are looking for an end to this hot stretch of weather, you are loving the forecast for Sunday (and several days beyond). If you are a beach goer, Saturday looks like a great day… certainly the much better option than Sunday. However, there is still hope of squeezing out a decent Sunday.

Saturday will still be warm with highs reaching the upper 80s for Providence and inland areas; low to mid 80s should be the general rule along the south coast. High clouds will likely arrive by Saturday afternoon so skies won’t be quite as bright as Friday afternoon.

We will continue with the trend of knocking down the humidity a bit each day: today was a little better than Thursday, and Saturday will be a little better than today. That’s because a front which is hovering near the area today will move south of us by Saturday pulling in some drier air from the north and west. In the images below, the top image is Friday night, the bottom image is Saturday morning. It’s better to be on the north side of these fronts if you don’t like humidity.

That being said, this is not one of those really strong fronts that pulls in completely refreshing air. So areas along the south coast still might experience dew points in the 60s at times on Saturday; that is still in the muggy category. But of course if you are at the beach, a nice dip in the water can take care of that!

Saturday Night WaterFire

A cluster of rain and thunderstorms will approach from the west on Saturday night. This will most likely pass south of our area, but there is a chance that we get clipped with some showers. Current timing indicates that this would happen Saturday overnight (after WaterFire) into early Sunday morning. Please check back in with us tonight and Saturday to see if the timing has changed.

Sunday

Along with the showers will be low pressure center; this could push a little further north on Sunday bringing in periods of showers. It does not look like Sunday will be a washout, but it will certainly be cooler with a fair amount of clouds and breezes from the northeast. Wind direction can be a HUGE player in our temperatures. Note the warm southwesterly winds Saturday afternoon (top graphic) compared to the cooler northeasterly winds Sunday afternoon (bottom graphic)

Highs on Sunday may only make it into the upper 70s to around 80.

Stay tuned for details on Sunday, it’s a tricky forecast and changes are possible. –Pete Mangione