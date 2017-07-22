Another Warm Day, Changes Start Sunday

After 3 days in a row in the 90s, we have a chance of getting to 90 again on Saturday. I have a high of 89 in Providence but it will be a close call. One factor which could shave off a degree or 2 compared to Friday would be the cloud factor. Some high clouds will be out there at times, especially from the late afternoon into sunset.

A great beach is ahead with highs in the low to mid 80s; onshore breezes look like they will kick in a little bit earlier than the past several days. This may bring in a slightly cooler afternoon with temperatures sliding back into the low 80s to upper 70s.

An area of showers and thunderstorms will likely pass to our south tonight. However, it’s possible we may get grazed by some showers this evening into Sunday morning, especially at the south coast.

By Sunday afternoon, some sun will try to move in. Breezes from the northeast will keep things much cooler than Saturday, although areas from Providence and points west have a good chance of sneaking into the low 80s. So while it will be much cooler than this past week, areas like like Providence, Johnston, West Greenwich…etc could end up close to normal for high temperatures.

WaterFire

While a brief shower is possible for WaterFire, most of the night will be dry. With temperatures in the 70s, it will be a nice night to be out!

Have a good weekend! -Pete Mangione