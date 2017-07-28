On the Fringe of a Saturday Ocean Storm

We have been tracking an ocean storm for several days, and fortunately, it looks like the worst of this storm will stay offshore. However, the edge of the storm will get close enough to bring in some weather changes on Saturday. Here is a timeline:

Today: The ocean storm will be too far away to affect our weather, but a combination of a nearby front, high humidity, and a sea breeze front may trigger a few showers/downpours this afternoon or this evening. That being said, most of the day and night looks rain-free.

Overnight: A few showers are possible, especially after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

Saturday: A center of low pressure will pass to out south keeping most of the heavy rain offshore. But the northern fringe of the storm will bring a few coastal showers anytime from Saturday morning into the afternoon.

For Providence, and points north and west, it may be rain-free most of the day with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. But because of the breezes out of the northeast (10-15 mph with some gusts around 25 mph), it will be a cool day with highs in the low 70s. I have put the arrows below in to show the cooler wind direction on Saturday.

Along the south coast, it won’t be a great beach day with periods of showers and gusts over 35 mph possible at times and highs in the 60s. There will also be rough surf and the potential of dangerous rip currents.

Sunday: Sunday looks like a beauty with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s! However, seas will remain stirred up so rip currents will still have to be watched.

Newport Folk Festival

Let’s start with the good news. Other than a brief shower/downpour, Friday looks good at the Folk Festival and so does Sunday. If you are going on Saturday, bring the rain gear and dress for a cool day because of the stiff breezes out of the northeast. Some of the recent computer models have kept most of the showers just south of Newport, so check back in with us tonight and Saturday morning. It does not appear like it will be raining all day and we might even be able to keep rain away for most of the day. Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione