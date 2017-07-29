Windy Saturday, Few Showers Possible

A powerful ocean storm will fortunately stay offshore today keep most of the heavy rain away. However, a few showers will try to sneak in from time to time. Highs should be able to get into the low 70s inland, with upper 60s to around 70 along the south coast. There will be plenty of clouds around, but some breaks in the clouds are possible, especially by the late afternoon.

There could be some coastal locations like Westerly that also make into the low 70s with a northeasterly wind.

Speaking of wind, that will be a big part of our weather story today with gusts around 30 mph possible inland, and 30 to 35 mph possible along the south coast. The combination of the clouds plus the wind will certainly make it feel much cooler than Friday.

If you are heading to the Newport Folk Festival, an extra layer is s good idea because of the cloud/wind combination. Even though most of the time it won’t be raining, a rain jacket may be needed briefly during a few passing showers. Overall, the south coast has the highest chance of getting shower today, but even there, it won’t be a washout.

Sunday still looks like a winner with a high near 80 under mostly sunny skies!

There is a moderate risk of rip currents today, and that risk may spill into Sunday as well. Be aware of this if you are planning on heading to the beach this weekend.

Have a good weekend. -Pete Mangione