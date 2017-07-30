Nice Monday, Warmer/Humid by Mid Week

If you enjoyed the weather on Sunday you will like the weather on Monday as well! Highs should reach the mid 80s inland, and a few upper 80s are even possible. Sea breezes will keep the coast a little cooler so highs in the upper 70s to around 80 should be the general rule. Providence could get cooled off a bit by a bay breeze out of the south-southeast during the afternoon; expect a Providence high in the low to mid 80s.

One factor that made Sunday especially comfortable was the very low humidity! Humidity will be a little higher on Monday but really not too bad for this time of year.

Along with warmer temperatures by the middle of the week, it will also start to feel muggy with dew points in the mid 60s to around 70. Here is the dew point comfort forecast below:

Depending on how quickly a front moves through, humidity could drop during or by the end of next weekend. Not a lot of rain is expected this week, but some pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday into Friday. Have a great week! -Pete Mangione