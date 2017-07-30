Pinpointing Your Sunday: Brighter and Warmer

After a cloudy and cool Saturday, we’ll get some brighter and warmer weather today.

The storm system which gave us all the clouds yesterday will continue to move away from New England, while high pressure builds into the Northeast. High pressure promotes sinking air, so it’s tougher to make clouds and thus precipitation. We’ll have lots of sun today, as a result.

With the increased sunshine, we’ll get warmer temperatures everywhere…and good timing! Today is Governor’s Bay Day in Rhode Island. Rhode Island state beaches are free! Temperatures will hit the upper 70s from Misquamicut in Westerly to Easton’s Beach in Newport.

In central and northern Rhode Island, sunny skies will prevail and temperatures will top out around 80 in the Providence area. In addition to the warmer temperatures, the humidity levels will remain low.

In Bristol County, Massachusetts, the Sun will rule the skies and with lighter winds than yesterday, it will be quite pleasant from Attleboro to New Bedford.

While it’ll be a great beach day today, something you should keep in mind is an increased risk of rip currents. Yesterday’s whipping winds stirred up the ocean to a point that residual effects could be seen today. Please use extra caution in the water today.



