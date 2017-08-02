Chance of a Downpour or Strong Thunderstorm Today

While it won’t be raining most of today, there will be a chance of a strong thunderstorm or two, especially to the northwest of Providence.

If these thunderstorms materialize, there is a potential of downpours and localized street flooding. That’s because we have ample moisture (you can feel it in the air outside!) and also fairly weak upper level

winds. (Image courtesy Pivotal Weather)

This could lead to a setup in which a downpour or thunderstorm is not pushed along very quickly by these weak winds. A slow moving storm can dump heavy rain over an area for an extended period of time. That being said,

not everyone will get these thunderstorms and downpours, especially near the south coast.

Humid Stretch will Continue

If you would like to say goodbye to the humidity, you will have to wait until the end of the weekend. Dew points will stay in the mid 60s to around 70 through Saturday; a cold front should then knock out a

good chunk of the humidity leading to a more refreshing feeling Sunday.

Have a good day! -Pete Mangione