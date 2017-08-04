Scattered Showers/T-Storms Saturday, Slight Chance of Severe Weather

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms that come through on Saturday; we are fairly confident about that. It will be tough, but not impossible, to get severe thunderstorms. Ahead of a cold front on late Saturday morning into the afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms will likely move through. While this is happening a strong line of thunderstorms may be moving in from the west; some clouds could get thrown ahead of this line of storms which could cool temperatures off just enough to prevent strong storms from occurring once that line tries to make it’s way into our area in the evening. That being said, there will be some decent wind shear (the increasing of wind speed with height) during the afternoon and early evening. Shear can help prevent storms from fizzling and which can lead to powerful downdrafts and damaging wind gusts. So we at least have to be aware of the risk for some strong storms (damaging winds and hail) Saturday, even though the most likely scenario is that we just get showers and thunderstorms which are not strong enough to be severe. As you can see from the graphic above, the most likely locations to get severe storms would be to the north and west of 295.

The good news is that it will not be raining the whole day; there will be plenty of dry time. The most likely time of a few showers/T-storms will be from around 10AM to 7PM, but it won’t be raining that entire time.

We will keep you updated throughout the weekend. -Pete Mangione