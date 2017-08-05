A Few Showers and T-Storms Likely, Slight Risk Severe

It continues to be a complex forecast; we are still confident that we will at least get a few showers and thunderstorms; there is also a decent chance of some heavy downpours and localized street flooding. However, the risk of severe weather (damaging winds gusts and hail) is much more uncertain.

Even though it won’t be raining the whole time, there will likely be periods of showers and thunderstorms late this morning into he early afternoon. While a severe storm can’t be ruled out during this time, the main threats will be lightning and downpours. One of the reasons the severe weather risk is low is that morning showers and storms to our west earlier this morning sprayed some clouds over the top of us. This may keep it just cool enough to limit instability. But moisture is high enough at near the surface to still leave a slight risk of strong storms.

Here is where it gets tricky, by the middle to the later part of the afternoon, a cold front will be approaching from the west. This will help to increase wind shear, which is the increasing of winds with height. Higher shear can help thunderstorms organize (sometimes in a line) and lead to the potential of powerful downdrafts and damaging winds. The question is, do we have enough instability and moisture at this point to create enough lift and tap into this wind shear? Some of this will depend on if we can get the clouds to thin out and heat things up a bit.

While the severe threat needs to be watched, the most likely scenario is that we get some spotty off and on thunderstorms and showers, with lulls in between.

The cold front should move through our area by this evening, until that happens we still run the risk of thunderstorms until about 7 or 8PM. However, several of the computer models are suggesting that most of the action is done by this point.

It will cool off as the sun sets which should help some of the showers and storms fizzle. WaterFire actually looks good tonight as humidity start to drop late night. By Sunday, the low humidity will make for a refreshing feeling day!

We will keep you updated through out the day on the storms. -Pete Mangione