Low Humidity And Sun for Sunday

There will be a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm until about 9PM….so overall, things are looking good for WaterFire. Breezes will pick up from the west behind a cold front late tonight; this process will pull in much drier and more comfortable air. If you are out late at WaterFire you may start to feel the humidity drop.

You will certainly notice the lack of humidity by the time you wake up on Sunday morning! You will also notice a breeze from the west on Sunday. It will be from the west-northwest at about 10-15 mph with some gusts of 25 mph possible. That’s not enough to cause any major problems, but it may be enough to mess with your golf shot! Highs will reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies….very comfy.

It will be a great beach day, but there will be a moderate risk of rip currents.

Some rain moves in Monday; but it may not arrive until the afternoon so the morning could be OK if you have outdoor plans. It will certainly be coming down by the evening and overnight hours; it looks like we will get a pretty good soaking! Rain should move out by early Tuesday morning leaving Tuesday afternoon partly sunny with highs in the 70s. -Pete Mangione