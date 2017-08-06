Rain Late Monday

After a beautiful Sunday we have some changes ahead. Showers will arrive on Monday, but they will likely hold off until at least the afternoon. In fact at 4PM, some light showers are possible but the heavier rain should still be to our west.

By late night, the rain will pick up and become steadier.

It will likely come down heavy at times into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, hopefully while you are still sleeping! There is a chance of a thunderstorm; we will keep an eye on this risk.

Most of Tuesday should end up rain-free, with some sun coming out by late morning or afternoon.

In summary, we could use some rain so we might as well having it come down when a lot of us are not on the roads late at night! -Pete Mangione