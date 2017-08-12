Lots of Dry Time, Slight Chance Shower/T-Storm

If you have outdoor plans today, it doesn’t look too bad. There will still be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm today, but much of the time it won’t be raining.

Some breaks in the clouds are possible, especially this afternoon. For the Waterfront Reggae Festival at Bold Point Park in East Providence, things are looking good other than a slight chance of a brief interruption. A cold front still has to pass through overnight into early Sunday morning; that may trigger some isolated showers or thunderstorms.

I would not cancel outdoor plans today or tonight as many of the showers/T-storms will be few and far between. But it’s not a bad idea to check with us online or use the Pinpoint Weather App to track anything that may pop up. It will be on the muggy side today with dew points moving into the upper 60s. It still may be a bit humid on Sunday morning, but the humidity should drop by Sunday afternoon.

Along with the sun on Sunday afternoon, the weekend will end on a nice note!

Have a good day! -Pete Mangione