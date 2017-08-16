Gert Creates Rough Seas Today, But Nice Day Overall

LIVE SURF CONDITIONS: Narragansett Beach Cam »

Gert continues to zip to the northeast but not without affecting our waters. Gert may actually strengthen a bit as it continues to move out to sea. Here is the track from the National Hurricane Center.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 8PM this evening; please make sure you listen to the advice of life guards as there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

If you plan on watching the waves, be careful around rocks and maintain a safe distance. Narragansett is popular spot to watch waves; plan on warm day in the low to mid 80s!

Inland areas like Providence should be able to reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be dropping throughout the day and the evening; so tonight will be a more comfortable night for sleeping.

A 6-10 foot surf is possible along our south facing beaches. A good way to monitor wave heights is by looking at a buoy offshore from Block Island. Notice the overall trend; at midnight the waves were around 5 feet and at around 8AM they were a little over 7 feet.

Weekend

Humidity increases by the end of the week and weekend; there will be a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday; but neither day is expected to be a washout. Sunday looks great and as of now, it looks like mostly sunny skies for the eclipse on Monday! -Pete Mangione