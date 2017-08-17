Humid, Showers To End Week

After a day of ultra-dry air on Thursday, a surge of humidity will return to southern New England on Friday. In addition to the muggy air moving in, we’ll also see some showers as a frontal system over the Great Lakes pushes into the northeast.

The change will begin before dawn Friday with clouds increasing, areas of fog developing and dew points creeping up. As a warm front approaches a few rounds of showers and an isolated thunderstorm are likely…. especially Friday afternoon and evening.

While severe storms are NOT expected, there could be some downpours. The extra cloudiness and the showers will likely keep high temperatures in the 70s.

A cold front will follow right on the heels of the warm front. By Saturday morning we expected the cold front to be near or in western New England and for it to slowly move east through the day.

There could still be an isolated shower or thunderstorm as the front swings through, but most of Saturday looks storm-free. It will be a hot, humid and partly sunny day.

Once the front clears southern New England, we’ll be back to a more comfortable (but still quite warm) day for Sunday.

If you’re looking to head to the beach this weekend, you’ll have morning fog followed by partly sunny skies. Most of the weekend looks dry for outdoor activities.