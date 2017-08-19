Skies Still Look Good for Eclipse on Monday

A partial eclipse will occur here in southern New England on Monday; it will start at 1:28PM and end at 4:00PM. The peak (or maximum) will be at 2:47PM. We have been watching the cloud cover forecast very carefully and it still looks good!

Why do we remain optimistic about the forecast? For many days in a row, pretty much all of our computer models agree that no big storms will be around and high pressure will be in control on Monday. The big blue H near New England is a good things because it often keep skies clear. (Image courtesy Pivotal Weather)

Even with high pressure, sometimes layers of moisture can sneak in and bring clouds. But most of the data suggests that clouds will be few and far between. Below is a computer model forecast for Monday afternoon; the blue indicates where the cloudy weather will be….notice we are not in the blue! (Image courtesy Pivotal Weather)

Here is the NAM (another computer model we use) forecast; the white indicates clouds:

There is a little white over southern New England, but I think this is overdone; notice all the clear skies across the northeast, that is a good sign! Check back in with us through out the weekend and we will keep you updated. -Pete Mangione