Solar Eclipse Update: Some Clouds Around

One of the biggest astronomical events of our lives takes place on Monday and we are still expecting good viewing weather for the eclipse.

We are expecting there to be some high clouds in the area during the afternoon, but they’ll only dim the sun at times.

Here’s the latest cloud forecast from our futurecast computer.

The eclipse will begin at 1:28PM EDT and continue until 4:00PM as Southern New England falls into the moon’s penumbra…the first part of the lunar shadow. During that time the moon will be passing across the face of the sun. Maximum eclipse for us will be 65% at 2:47PM. That’s when we’ll see some high clouds in the area, but the skies will be generally sunny.

Remember, NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN with your eyes or through unfiltered telescopes! Create a pinhole projector or wear eclipse glasses. If you don’t have eclipse glasses, there are a number of places in the area where you can get them on Monday. Some places even offer views through telescopes with special filters.

Enjoy and be safe!

Oh and by the way, if you don’t get a chance to see this partial eclipse, there is another one coming to New England in 2024! I can’t wait!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo