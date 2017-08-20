Warm But Less Humid Today, Clear for Eclipse Monday

If you were out doing something active on Saturday your probably noticed that it was hot and humid! Today will be warm but not as humid as Saturday; temperatures will be a little cooler as well. Highs should make the mid to upper 80s inland. Even the coast should make it into the 80s because we will have land breezes (west-northwest) going for most of the day.

The Monday eclipse forecast is still looking great with a mostly sunny forecast! The peak of the eclipse occurs at 2:47 in the afternoon.

With highs in the upper 80s on Monday, it will be fairly warm for eclipse viewing. Make sure to view safely with designated glasses or other options.

For a list of these options, and everything else you need to know about the eclipse, click here

For Humidity, Hump Day is Wednesday

Humidity will stay at reasonable levels for Sunday and Monday, but it will start to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Behind that front, dew points will crash to very comfortable levels for Thursday and Friday! When looking at this on a graph, you can see why Wednesday is hump day!

The front on Wednesday will also bring in some scattered showers and thunderstorms…stay tuned! -Pete Mangione