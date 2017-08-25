JUST IN: Harvey Strengthens To Category 4 Storm

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca @tony_tpetrarca



Here are the latest maps for Hurricane Harvey. This life threatening major storm continues to intensify as the eye is just sitting off the coast of Texas

6 PM CDT POSITION AND INTENSITY UPDATE…

HARVEY BECOMES A CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE…

SUSTAINED HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS SPREADING ONTO THE MIDDLE TEXAS

COAST

Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft data indicate that Harvey

has become a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of

130 mph (215 km/h).

A station at Aransas Pass run by the Texas Coastal Observing

Network recently reported a sustained wind of 74 mph (119 km/h) with

a gust to 96 mph (154 km/h).

SUMMARY OF 600 PM CDT…2300 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…27.7N 96.7W

ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS

ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES

GOES 16 Satellite photo shows well developed eye just off shore. Winds around the immediate eye (called the eyewall) are at 130 mph

Doppler Radar representation of Harvey shows bands of intense rains pinwheeling towards the coast. These bands may have isolated tornadoes embedded within

Due to the slow movement of the storm, copious amounts of rain will linger for several days leading to extreme “inland” flooding

The other type of flooding is called the “storm surge”. Huge piles of rising sea water being pushed onshore. Storm surge models showing the potential for sea water rise of 12 to 19 feet across some of these inlets in places like Port Lavaca and the barrier islands



Stay tuned to Eyewitness News Tonight for updates

meteorologist @tony_tpetrarca