Harvey Already Causing Problems, Will Likely Continue For Days

The impacts from Harvey have already started.

-Rainfall reports of 5-10 inches already on the ground in parts of Texas.

-Reports of damage to buildings

-Winds at one point over 100mph in some areas

–Tornado Watches Have Been Posted for parts of Texas

There are likely a lot more impacts than listed above, those are just a few examples. We will know more about the storm surge and flooding impacts in the coming days; it’s tough to get reports from much of the affected coast because many people have evacuated.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane overnight, by 6AM Saturday it had weakened to a Category 1 Hurricane. However, the categories of these storms don’t tell the entire story. Harvey will likely stall and then sit over relatively the same area for days. This will create the potential for incredible amounts of rainfall!

Storm surge and destructive winds will also be big factors; storm surge of 6-12 feet is possible in parts of Texas. Storm surge is the rise in water caused by the storm winds pushing the water towards the coast. This is usually the worst on the east side of a hurricane where the winds are the strongest.

A very concerning part of the forecast is a possible scenario in which the storm goes back out over the ocean, and then makes another landfall close to the same area as the first landfall. Even if this does not happen, the storm will likely not move very much over the next few days.

What Makes This Storm So Unusual?

I spoke with Dr Isaac Ginis, who is a hurricane researcher at the University of Rhode Island. He said that has never seen computer model generated rainfall forecasts like this. (I have not been doing this as long, but I would agree with him!). He also pointed out that it’s rare to see a strong storm (in terms of winds) that is also such a big rainmaker. It’s not that Texas is any stranger to major floods. Dr. Ginis explained how Tropical Storm Allison created catastrophic flooding in Texas in 2001; however that storm was not nearly as strong as Harvey once was as a Category 4.

Watch the full story and the interview with Dr. Ginis right here. This also includes information about potential help in Texas from the Rhode Island Red Cross: http://wpri.com/2017/08/25/ri-red-cross-workers-on-standby-during-hurricane-harvey/

We will be updating this blog through out the weekend with updates on Harvey. -Pete Mangione