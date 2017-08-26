Tracking Harvey and Another Potential Storm

Harvey continues to spin over Texas, and we are looking at another potential storm which could have impacts on S’rn New England next week.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a devastating Category 4 Hurricane with winds of about 132mph. Just an incredibly powerful storm. This is the strongest hurricane to hit Texas since 1970! The storm came ashore near Rockport, TX just before 9PM Friday evening with torrential rain and fierce winds. The eye of Harvey was 28 miles wide. For reference, Rhode Island, at its widest, is 33miles.

It moved 100 miles inland to south of Austin by Saturday evening. Unfortunately, the steering winds for Harvey have weakened, and the system will sit and spin nearly stationary for several more days. Texas and parts of Louisiana will likely see significant and devastating flooding.

As of Saturday evening, parts of Texas had already seen 10″ or more of rainfall! Generally another 5-15″ of rain is possible across the region.

While Harvey will meander around Texas the next few days, we are also monitoring another potential tropical system which could develop off the Southeast U.S. coast Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, a tropical storm could be off of the Carolina coastline. If this system forms into a tropical storm, it’s name would be Irma.



All the computer models we use as tools to make a forecast are indicating that this potential system will pass to our southeast, likely stirring up the ocean. Big surf and dangerous rip currents are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Rhode Island and Massachusetts beaches.



This is a few days away and things can change quickly, so we encourage you to stay tuned to further forecasts over the next several days.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo